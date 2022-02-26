Ukrainians in San Diego protest for peace

San Diegans with ties to Ukraine gathered across the county protesting for peace, as the fighting and bloodshed intensifies.

SAN DIEGO — The Ukrainian flag is waving at rallies across San Diego as supporters pray for peace.

On Saturday, dozens of people gathered at the San Diego County Administration building at the Waterfront Park in Downtown San Diego.

They're protesting in support of Ukraine, as the war overseas stretches into day three.

Protesters are pleading to the U.S. government and the international community to address President Vladimir Putin's aggression against Ukraine.



Anna McMichael says she is here to support her country.



"I grew up there i have my friends there my family there i have my mom and dad I have everybody," said McMichael.



She said her family is just South of Kyiv. "They heard bombing so they called me 5 am Ukrainian time saying we just woke up because we heard explosions," said McMichael.

Others at the rally are finding it difficult to find ways to help their loved ones and beloved country.

"In Downtown Kyiv, it’s super scary missiles flying around my relatives are trying to escape and hide in shelters," said Denis Maximovskikh



The local Ukrainian community has been coming out and showing support for their compatriots since Russia first invaded on Thursday.

On Friday night, Ukrainians here in San Diego gathered at the house of Ukraine to pray for peace of their country. Many are still holding out hope for a peaceful resolution.

