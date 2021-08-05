A West Virginia college is charging unvaccinated students $750 fee

The school explained the fee is going to be used to cover the expenses that will come with increased testing for unvaccinated students and other resources.

West Virginia Wesleyan College says it will charge a $750 fee to students who aren't vaccinated for COVID-19 for the fall semester.

The school in Buckhannon also said in its campus arrival guidance for the upcoming semester that students who come down with the virus and can't quarantine off campus will be charged $250 to do so on campus, WDTV-TV reported.

The nonrefundable $750 fee will be charged to students who don't submit proof of vaccination or the first shot of vaccination by Sept. 7, the college said on its website.

“The fee is going to be used to cover the expenses that will come with increased testing and other resources that the college will have to utilize and deploy to keep every student safe,” Dean James Moore said.