USDA: DiGiorno frozen 'Crispy Pan Crust' pepperoni pizza recalled for 'misbranding and undeclared allergens'

The issue was discovered after a consumer complaint was received pointing out that the 'three meat pizza' was in packaging for pepperoni pizza.

Sunday, the USDA announced that Nestle USA Inc. has issued a recall for their "DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust" pepperoni pizza after a consumer complaint pointed out that there was an issue with "misbranding and undeclared allergens."

The product contains textured soy protein which is a known allergen, and it was not printed on the ingredients label for the product. Also, the pizza brand's "frozen three meat pizza" contains textured soy protein, but could also be inside of DiGiorno's boxes labeled just as "frozen pepperoni pizza."

USDA says to look out for these details on product packaging:

"26-oz. carton containing 'DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST' with lot code 1181510721 and “Best Buy” date of MAR2022 on the label."