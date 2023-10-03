Powerball jackpot up to $1.2 billion: When is the next drawing?

The Powerball jackpot for the next drawing will be among the largest lottery prizes of all time.

WASHINGTON — The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion after no players hit it big Monday night.

The winning numbers announced were: 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and the Powerball 5.

The jackpot for the next drawing Wednesday night will be among the largest lottery prizes of all time, behind earlier prizes in the Powerball and Mega Millions games.

The prize has grown so massive because there have been 33 consecutive drawings since someone matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot, dating back to July 19 - when someone in California won a $1.08 billion prize.

According to Powerball, this marks the first time in the game's history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion dollar grand prizes.

That losing streak reflects the stunningly long odds of winning the jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The new $1.2 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to receive the winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 30 years. Winners nearly always pick the cash option, which for Wednesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $551 million.

A Powerball ticket costs $2 in most states and players can pick their own numbers or have a computer make the selection.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Can you buy Powerball tickets online?

Whether or not you're able to buy a Powerball ticket online depends on your location.

If you don't live in one of those states, you may not be out of luck completely.

Another option that's popped up in recent years is courier services, like Lotto.com and Jackpocket, which allow players to order lottery tickets via a mobile app or website. Those companies go and buy the ticket on the player's behalf from a licensed retailer in their state, then upload an image of it on the app and securely store the physical ticket.

But location is again key, because these courier services are not available everywhere.

Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington, DC and West Virginia.

Lotto.com currently operates in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York and Texas.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

The next drawing will take place on Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern (9:59 p.m. Central Time, 8:59 p.m. Mountain Time, 7:59 p.m. Pacific Time).

How late can you buy a Powerball ticket?

The cut-off times for buying Powerball tickets vary by state. Usually, it's within one or two hours of the scheduled drawing. However, you should check with your local lottery.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

$2.04 billion: Powerball - Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 billion: Powerball – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.58 billion: Mega Millions – Aug. 8, 2023 – FL $1.537 billion: Mega Millions – Oct. 23, 2018 - SC $1.35 billion: Mega Millions - Jan. 13, 2023 - ME $1.337 billion: Mega Millions - July 29, 2022 - IL $1.2 billion (est.) – Oct. 4, 2023 $1.08 billion: Powerball – July 19, 2023 – CA $1.05 billion: Mega Millions - Jan. 22, 2021 - MI $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – WI

What are the largest Powerball jackpots?