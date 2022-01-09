A look at who gets paid sick days

Omicron is shining a spotlight on the disparities between who gets paid sick days and who doesn't. Nearly 80% of all private sector workers get at least one paid sick day, according to a national compensation survey of employee benefits conducted in March by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But, many workers are vulnerable, particularly those in the low income bracket.
Here is a look at the breakdown of who gets paid sick days:
BY INCOME BRACKET:
Bottom 10%: 33%
Top 10%: 95%
BY EMPLOYMENT STATUS:
Part-time: 48%
Full-time: 87%
BY OCCUPATION:
Financial Activities: 94%
Education and Health Services: 85%
Construction: 69%
Retail Trade: 67%
Leisure and Hospitality: 50%
BY SIZE OF EMPLOYER:
1 to 49 workers: 68%
500 workers or more: 91%
SOURCE: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics