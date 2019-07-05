Marianne Williamson

Born: July 8, 1952

Birthplace: Houston, Texas

Age on Inauguration Day: 68

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: marianne2020.com

Education: Pomona College (Dropped out in junior year)

Professions: Author, activist, lecturer, spiritual adviser

Public office: None; Ran unsuccessfully as an independent for U.S. House of Representatives in 2014

Personal: Williamson was married briefly. She has one daughter.

Life and career:

  • Founded Project Angel Food which delivers food to homebound people with AIDS in the Los Angeles area
  • Co-founder of The Peace Alliance, whose mission is to “take the work of peacebuilding and make it a national and international priority through policy and legislation, as well as embodied in our everyday lives.”
  • Has supported paying reparations for slavery
  • Supports the Green New Deal and returning the U.S. to the Paris Climate Accord
  • Four of Williamson’s books has reached the top of the New York Times bestseller list
  • Spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey

Sources: Los Angeles Times; Ballotpedia; The Peace Alliance; Marianne Williamson campaign website; Washington Post; Vox