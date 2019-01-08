Former professional wrestling great Harley Race died Thursday at the age of 76, his Twitter account said.

The official account for the WWE Hall of Famer tweeted that he died in the afternoon, and "fought up until the very last of his existence." His cause of death is unclear but his and other affiliated social media accounts say that he has been battling health issues over the past month.

The Twitter post said that more information will be released soon.

This is a breaking news story, it will be updated.