WWE wrestler Alexa Bliss reveals skin cancer diagnosis

The WWE star and 'Masked Singer' contestant revealed this week she was treated for a common type of skin cancer.

WASHINGTON — WWE wrestler Alexa Bliss recently revealed she was diagnosed with skin cancer and underwent treatment.

The 31-year-old posted a photo earlier this week on her Instagram Story of herself with a bandage on her cheek.

"Dear younger me, You should have stayed out of tanning beds," Bliss captioned the photo.

She assured her followers that she's "all clear now" after undergoing a procedure and said she only has a "short healing time." She also thanked the American Skin Institute for taking care of her.

Bliss shared more details after someone on Twitter asked whether she saw "marks or spots" that led her to get checked for skin cancer.

"There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse," Bliss explained. "So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked."

If that’s what I think it is I think i know why Alexa hasn’t been on tv recently @AlexaBliss_WWE hope you are ok now and we are here for you always 👍✌️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1LKYnGlQ3m — Chris Lillie / chris blade (@LillieChris) March 21, 2023

One day after sharing news of her skin cancer treatment, Bliss was among the latest celebrities to be revealed on "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday.

She explained on stage afterward that being on the reality show helped her overcome her "crippling stage fright when it comes to singing."

"I deal with anxiety and this was something that I wanted to show like I can make myself proud and if anyone else is ever like having something where they're afraid to do something, do something everyday that scares you, because I did this today and it was so fun."

What is basal cell carcinoma?