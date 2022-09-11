3 Americans found dead in Mexico City Airbnb

Authorities are currently pointing to carbon monoxide poisoning, but the official cause remains unknown.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Mexican officials are investigating after three Americans died at an Airbnb. One of Americans who died had just called her boyfriend to say she wasn't feeling well.

Now, families are grieving and navigating an agonizing investigation with officials abroad in Mexico city.

Authorities are currently pointing to carbon monoxide poisoning, but the official cause remains unknown. Authorities confirm autopsies have been performed.

One woman who died had apparently called her boyfriend, saying she was throwing up, and that her legs felt numb.

The three victims have been identified as 28-year-old Kandace Florence and 28-year-old Jordan Marshall, both from Virginia Beach, and 28-year-old Courtez Hall, a teacher in New Orleans.

They had been traveling to experience Mexican culture during Dia de los Muertos.

Mexico only encourages landlords to install carbon monoxide detectors, but they are not mandatory.

The specific Airbnb listing has been pulled from the site.

