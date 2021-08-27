Camp Pendleton Marine among Kabul bombing casualties

Officials confirmed that 13 U.S. troops were killed in the blasts Thursday along with at least 95 Afghans.

SAN DIEGO — At least one individual has been confirmed to have been based at Camp Pendleton that was killed in the attack. Kareem Nikoui who was formally stationed at Camp Pendelton was one of the 13 service members killed in the attack at the Kabul airport, according to his family.

Thursday's deaths of U.S. service members in Kabul, the majority of whom were Marines, has been especially difficult for our strong military community here in San Diego.

Throughout the nation, the families of service members awaited word on the identities of those killed outside the Kabul airport: a tragedy that hits especially close to home for the thousands of U.S. Marines who serve at Camp Pendleton and MCRD San Diego.

"I pray for all the families," said Ezora Richard, who dropped off flowers and paid her respects to those service members who gave their lives in Thursday's suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

She said that own nephew just retired from the Marines after 20 years.

"I feel for these families," she told News 8. "It could have been my nephew."

"Our Marines know they will continue to be at risk," said Republican Congressman Darrell Issa, who added that the likelihood is high that Thursday's loss of life will have some ties to San Diego.

"There will be Marines that trained at MCRD," he told News 8. "There will be Marines who came out of Camp Pendleton at one point."

Issa pointed out that as the U.S. works to get Americans out of Kabul by the August 31 deadline, that military intelligence had indicated an attack like this was likely.

"It was never a question of if, but when, and how many times," Issa added. "And the same is still true: the threat is continuing to grow."

Democratic Congressman Scott Peters called Thursday's news "devastating" and the deaths of the service members "senseless," adding that "we cannot allow this to de-rail our mission" and emphasizing that, "it is imperative to get all Americans and vulnerable Afghans out as carefully and quickly as possible."

That was a sentiment echoed by Democratic Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, who said that in response to this loss of life "the answer can not be more war and violence. The answer can not be launching more ineffective and unaccountable counterterrorism operations. We must resist the urge to let our pain dictate our policy."

In a statement from the Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, General David Berger said:

"As we mourn, we also keep those who are still over there protecting Americans and our Afghan partners at the forefront of our thoughts," adding that "our Marines will continue the mission."

According the Associated Press, the United States pressed on with the monumental airlift from Afghanistan on Friday amid tighter security measures and fears of more bloodshed, a day after the suicide attack at the Kabul airport that killed well over 100 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.

The U.S. warned that more attacks could come ahead of President Joe Biden's fast-approaching deadline to withdraw American forces from Afghanistan by Tuesday.

Two officials said the Afghan death toll in Thursday's bombing rose to 169, while the U.S. said it was the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since August 2011. Biden blamed the attack on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group, which is a lethal enemy of both the Taliban and the West.

