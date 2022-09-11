Facebook parent company Meta slashes thousands of jobs

They spent billions of dollars, but the expense isn't paying off. That’s led to big losses that have hammered the company's stock price, down over 70% this year.

PALO ALTO, Calif — It's the hot topic on social media that is definitely not getting a lot of likes: Massive layoffs at Meta, the parent company of Facebook. So what went wrong at a company that seemed to be doing everything right? And where do they go from here?

Company CEO Mark Zuckerberg changed Facebook's name to Meta in October 2021 to reflect the company's growth beyond social media, but today he posted a letter on the company's newsroom stating, “Today I'm sharing some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history. I've decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go.”



“This is not going to be a fatal blow as far as the company is concerned,” said USD Economics Professor Alan Gin. He says Meta hired a lot of employees to expand into virtual reality.

They spent billions of dollars, but the big expense isn't paying off. That’s led to big losses that have hammered the company's stock price It’s down over 70% this year.

“They had a legitimate idea with this metaverse situation, they just were not able to carry it out at this particular point,” Gin said.

Zuckerberg blamed several factors in his letter, including the slowing of online commerce with the pandemic ending. Susan Harmeling says a good leader puts hearts before heads… meaning Zuckerberg should have found a way to save those jobs. “I don't think anybody is going to accuse Zuckerberg of being a great leader,” said the business ethicist and professor at USC.

She says moves like these make employees feel expendable, hurt morale, and can make it harder to hire good employees in the future. “There's an old saying - the three most important things about leadership are show them you care, shoe them you care, show them you care,” Harmeling said. “Well, what does this show people?"



Harmeling also believes that Facebook will survive, at least for now, but the company's reputation is definitely taking a hit. “These are real people losing real jobs and it has a real effect on real lives and so that's always sad to see,” she said.



As for where Meta goes from here, Zuckerberg says they will shift their resources onto a smaller number of high priority growth areas. In other words, projects that make money, not lose it.

