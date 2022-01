The shipping company is asking for FAA permission to modify some planes with lasers that would misdirect missiles.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx wants to arm some of its cargo planes with lasers designed to defeat heat-seeking missiles.

ABC News reports the shipping company is asking for FAA permission to modify some planes with lasers that would misdirect missiles.

Competitor DHL had an Airbus targeted with a surface-to-air missile just after takeoff from Baghdad in 2003.