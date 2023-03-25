Jonathan Majors, actor in 'Creed III' and 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' charged with alleged strangulation, assault and harassment

The North Texas native was arrested by the New York Police Department Saturday, who say he was involved in an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Jonathan Majors, an actor who recently starred in "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," was arrested Saturday in New York City and is accused of allegedly strangling, assaulting and harassing a woman.

A statement released by the New York Police Department details that police were called at about 11:14 a.m. Saturday to an apartment near West 22nd Street and Eighth Avenue, where they determined Majors and a 30-year-old woman were involved in a domestic dispute.

"The victim informed police she was assaulted," the statement reads.

Officers arrested Majors without incident, the statement added.

The statement detailed that the woman had sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Majors has been charged with strangulation, assault and harassment.

A representative for Majors told The Hollywood Reporter that "“He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Majors grew up in the Dallas area and graduated from Duncanville High School.