Biden's student loan relief plan temporarily halted in Court of Appeals

The United States Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit granted an injunction pending appeal to block Biden's debt relief program Friday.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A federal appeals court blocked President Biden's cancellation of federal student loans Friday.

The United States Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit granted an injunction pending appeal. Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration’s program to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in student loan debt.

This comes after another federal judge dismissed these same efforts Thursday. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis wrote that because the six states — Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina — failed to establish they had standing, “the Court lacks jurisdiction to hear this case.”

Biden, on Friday, said nearly 22 million people have applied for federal student loan relief in the week since his administration made its online application available — more than half of the number the White House believes are eligible for the program.

