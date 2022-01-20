McConnell: Criticism over comments about Black American voters is 'outrageous mischaracterization'

During Friday's briefing, McConnell clarified that he inadvertently left out the word all when he made his initial statement.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said criticism about his comments on Black voters was an "outrageous mischaracterization" and defended his stance on voter rights during a press briefing Friday.

McConnell was in Louisville attending a transportation conference when he was asked about his statement from earlier in the week made in response to a question about concerns that people of color have about voting rights.

The comment he made, that "African American" voters cast ballots at similar rates to "Americans," implied that Black voters were somehow not American.

During Friday's briefing, McConnell clarified that he "inadvertently" left out the word "all" when he made the statement.

"This outrageous mischaracterization of my record as a result of leaving one word out... is deeply offensive," he said.

McConnell's initial comments drew criticism from Black Kentuckians including Senate candidate Charles Booker and Louisville Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur, who responded to the senator's statement on Twitter.

"Being Black doesn’t make you less of an American, no matter what this craven man thinks," Booker said.

When WHAS11 reached out for comment Thursday, McConnell's office provided the following statement as a response: "I have consistently pointed to the record-high turnout for all voters in the 2020 election, including African-Americans."

