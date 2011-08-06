This 68-year-old man ran 31 miles every day in May to honor Coronado-based Navy Seal killed in Afghanistan

Petty Officer Jon Tumilson was among the 31 U.S. service members who died after their helicopter was shot down.

CORONADO, Calif. — It's been nearly 10 years since 31 U.S. service members were killed after the helicopter they were in was shot down in Afghanistan.



On board were Navy Seals based in Coronado, including Petty Officer Jon Tumilson, also known as JT.



On Memorial Day, Tulmilson’s close friend completed a special journey in their honor.

Mike Rouse ran 31 miles every day during the month of May, ending outside the Navy Seal base in Coronado.

Running has always been his passion, but this month, each step has taken on a new meaning.

"JT passed away on August 6, 2011," Rouse recalled.

JT was on board a helicopter when it was shot down in Afghanistan.

38 personnel died.

Among them: 31 U.S. military members, including a service dog, making it the deadliest single-incident loss of U.S. lives during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Of the fallen, 23 were Navy Seals.

"I want people to remember JT as probably one of the coolest, neatest beautiful humans that I've ever known. He was the life of the party even among the Seals which is a very tight brotherhood of men, he was the glue to so many of those guys," Rouse said.

Mike and JT met in a San Diego-based marathon running group back in 2002.

He said, it was JT's spirit and drive he loved the most.

"We became very close. He called me pops and he was like an adopted son to me," Rouse said.

Following JT's death, Rouse has found a way to honor him every year.

Starting in 2020, the 68-year-old has run 31 miles a day, every single day in May for him and his comrades.

For him, it's more than just a tribute to those who have died, but also as a way to fundraise for the Boot Campaign, an organization dedicated to helping veterans with mental health services.

Rouse serves on the Board of Directors.

“Tries to get them guidance and counseling and put them into jobs and positions in life where they can become like everybody else," Rouse said.

As Rouse completed his journey Monday, a celebration greeted him.

But it wasn't a joyous occasion, something he wants people to keep in mind on Memorial Day.

“This is not about a happy holiday. It's about remembrance of men and women in our military who gave everything they had - multiple sacrifices for our freedom and the comforts we have for being in America,” Rouse said.

Mike now lives in Texas, and did most of his runs there.

He came back to Coronado specifically to do his final run.