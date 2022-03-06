Armed intruder apprehended at Joint Base Andrews, 2nd intruder not yet found

The base said in a statement late Sunday night that one person with a weapon was apprehended, but a second individual has yet to be found.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One person has been apprehended and a search is underway to find a second intruder at Joint Base Andrews after a vehicle drove through the security checkpoint late Sunday night and ignored base personnel.

"The 316th Security Forces Group immediately deployed the barriers and stopped the vehicle. Two individuals fled the vehicle, and one was apprehended by 316th SFG. One individual remains at large," the base said in a Facebook post.

The first individual who was apprehended had a weapon, officials said. However, according to the base, no shots were fired and there was not an "active shooter situation."

The incident happened around 9 p.m., shortly after Vice President Kamala Harris left the base onboard Marine 2 after returning from a trip to mark the "Bloody Sunday" anniversary in Selma.

Four members of the Cabinet had accompanied Harris on the trip and and it's unclear whether they left before the intruders got on the base.

Base traffic is being diverted to the Virginia Gate.

Shortly after midnight, the base said security personnel are conducting an initial sweep, with base housing as their first priority.

"After initial sweeps, a deep search will occur across the base if the intruder has not yet been found," the update posted on Facebook explained.

The base said it will post further updates on Facebook as more details are confirmed.