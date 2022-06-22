Army helicopter catches fire after landing on Naval Base runway

There were no injuries or threat to the public from the accident, according to Naval Base Coronado.

SAN DIEGO — On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Defense forces were conducting a routine training, where an Army command was working alongside the Navy and an Army helicopter caught on fire after landing, according to Naval Base Coronado.

Naval Base Coronado confirmed to CBS 8 that an Army helicopter caught fire after a "smooth landing" onto the runway at the Naval Base.

There were no injuries or threat to the public from the incident. The Safety Center of Dept. of Defense will conduct the investigation.

It is unclear how many service members were on board, where the group is from, or what type of helicopter they were flying at this time.

This is the third military aircraft accident this month in San Diego County.

On Wednesday, June 8 a Marine Corps Osprey aircraft carrying five Marines crashed in the Southern California desert near Glamis in Imperial County. All five Marines on board were killed.

The next day, June 9 an MH-60S Seahawk crashed near El Centro, CA while conducting a routine training flight from Naval Air Facility El Centro. All four of the aircrew members on board survived the crash and have been safely recovered.

Following the two military aircraft accidents, the U.S. Navy announced on June 11 that they would be conducting a safety pause on Monday, June 13 to review risk-management practices and conduct training on threat and error-management processes.

This is a developing story.