Newly released search warrant gives new info into fire on Bonhomme Richard and sailor accused of starting it

SAN DIEGO — We are learning more about the catastrophic fire on board the U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard after News 8 obtained a federal search warrant on the matter. The search warrant suggests the ship’s firefighting equipment was sabotaged before the fire broke out in July 2020.

In the search warrant, NCIS Investigators focused on sailor Ryan Sawyer Mays.

According to the Union-Tribune, the details inside the warrant paint a picture as to how Mays was eventually charged with starting the fire. The warrant describes Mays as hating the Navy, he was a failed SEAL and was also going through a breakup at the time.

Originally, the warrant was written to search Mays’ email and other internet accounts.

The warrant says Mays was identified by a fellow sailor after more than 170 of them were interviewed after the fire. That sailor told investigators he was 90 percent sure it was Mays who was seen carrying a metal bucket in the Lower V area of the ship before the fire broke out.

In a questionnaire given to all the sailors, Mays was the only one that described smelling the fire.

During a search of the scene, investigators found bottles and cans near where the fire started. One of them may have contained a fluid similar to diesel, kerosene and jet fuel.

Mays was interviewed extensively a number of times and was eventually arrested and confined at MCAS Miramar. While in the brig, two Master-At-Arms designated sailors claim to have heard Mays say that, “he was guilty,” while seemingly talking to himself.

When asked about this, Mays denied that he was guilty and denied having said what the two Master-At-Arms designated sailors accused him of saying.

The warrant also details how investigators believe the fire was started and how the suspect may have prevented firefighting efforts and how he may have tampered with evidence.