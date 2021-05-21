Deserving war hero, family of 6 gets keys to new Poway home

The home was designed for the needs of Retired Chief Petty Officer Kenton Stacy who was wounded by an IED in Syria in 2017 leaving him a quadriplegic below the neck.

POWAY, Calif. — On a breezy morning in Poway, a family of six pulls up in their adaptive van to a color guard and gigantic American Flag. The Stacy family- Kenton, his wife Lindsay and their children Logan, Mason, Annabelle and Sadie are about to be welcomed into their new home.

This brand new home was designed for the needs of Retired Chief Petty Officer Kenton Stacy. The navy man was wounded by an IED in Syria in 2017 which left him a quadriplegic below the neck and reliant on oxygen.

“It’s a story of immense sacrifice, a story of perseverance and determination in the face of an unsettling reality of life-changing injuries,” said Elizabeth Fields, the CEO of the Gary Sinise Foundation.

With help from volunteers, companies and donations- the actor’s foundation has built 71 smart homes for veterans and their families around the country. The Stacy family is grateful to move out of military housing into something new.

“It’s ADA compliant, but it’s very small,” said Lindsay Stacy when describing their current home. “The hallways aren’t very wide, he dings them up a lot. He hasn’t been able to go up and say goodnight to his children. They always come down and say goodnight.”

The new house features many small details that make life easier for the Stacy family. High ceilings, open spaces and most importantly, a built-in lift and track that can easily get Officer Stacy out of his wheelchair.

The Gary Sinise Foundation couldn’t have given the keys to a new home to a more deserving family. Lindsay Stacy has the round-the-clock job of taking care of four young children and a paralyzed husband. Kenton is a war hero and he’s got the medals to prove it, but Lindsay is a hero herself in the Stacy family and now they’ve got a forever home.

“We’re not going to forget you,” said Fields. “Welcome home Kenton and family. God Bless and God Bless the United States of America.”