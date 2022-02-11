Fleet Week San Diego opens to the public Friday

Free tours onboard the USS Montgomery begin Friday at 1:00 p.m.

SAN DIEGO — If you're looking for a family-friendly event to bring the kids to this weekend, Fleet Week San Diego is back!

The annual event allows the public to get an up-close look at an active Navy ship as well as other military equipment for free.

Last year, a smaller version of the event was held. This year, fleet week is back to normal.

The USS Montgomery will be open to the public for tours starting Friday at 1 p.m. on Broadway Pier.

"One of the great things about San Diego Fleet Week is it brings the military and the San Diego community together," said Larry Blumberg, executive director of San Diego Fleet Week.

The USS Montgomery just arrived at Broadway Pier. Its going to be open for tours to the public starting Friday! #sandiegofleetweek @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/T718ooWYYb — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) November 2, 2022

He said the community has the opportunity to not only tour an active Navy ship, but they can also talk to the service members onboard and get a better understanding of what life is like out at sea.

"The idea of being able to talk to these young men and women, see what they do on a daily basis, that's something you can't see by watching the ships coming in and out of port," Blumberg said.

There will also be an innovation zone for families to tour. It includes lots of interactive military displays and demonstrations. The public will get to see how the military uses the latest technology.