SAN DIEGO — Retired Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher isn't staying away from the spotlight after his highly-publicized war crimes trial. Gallagher posted a video on social media of himself reading "mean tweets."

Gallagher's wife, Andrea, confirmed to News 8 that the Instagram account that posted the video belongs to the couple.

"He's addressing the haters in this means tweets video," said Andrea.

You can watch the video here:

Andrea also confirmed to News 8 that they worked with clothing company Nine Line Apparel to create the video. Andrea says her husband is working with the company on a project called "Salty Frog Gear."

Jimmy Kimmel pioneered the "mean tweet" videos in 2012. These are videos where people, usually celebrities, read mean tweets other people have posted about them.

Gallagher was on trial for war crimes last year. In July 2019, Gallagher was found not guilty by a military jury in San Diego of stabbing an ISIS fighter. He was, however, demoted after the jury convicted him of posing for a photo with the ISIS fighter's corpse. The Navy Board also considered stripping Gallagher of his status as a Navy SEAL. However, in Nov. 2019, President Trump intervened and restored Gallagher's rank.

