7 injured in 'landing mishap' on San-Diego based Navy ship USS Carl Vinson

SAN DIEGO — A pilot safely ejected from a combat aircraft and seven sailors total were injured in a "landing mishap" Monday on the deck of the San Diego-based ship USS Carl Vinson, according to the U.S. Navy. Officials said the incident involving an F-35C Lightning II occurred during routine flight operations in the South China Sea.

The pilot who ejected was in stable condition after being recovered by a U.S. military helicopter. Three sailors were transported for medical treatment in Manila, Philippines but were also listed in stable condition. The four other injured sailors were treated on board the ship and three were released.

The cause of the mishap was under investigation.