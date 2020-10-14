Commanding officer fired in response to fatal July amphibious assault vehicle incident

Note: The above video is from August 2020.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — The military released a statement on Tuesday announcing that it fired a commanding officer after nine servicemembers died on an amphibious assault vehicle over the summer on July 30.

The AAV was located after sinking to a depth of approximately 385 feet after taking on water during a shore-to-ship maneuver approximately 1,500 meters off the coast.

According to the statement, Lieutenant Gen. Karsten S. Heckl, Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force, relieved Lt. Col. Michael J. Regner, Commanding Officer, Battalion Landing Team, 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit on Tuesday.

"Heckl relieved Regner due to a loss in trust and confidence in his ability to command as a result of the assault amphibious vehicle mishap," the statement read in part.



While the military said it made the decision based on substantial information, the investigation is ongoing.

The remains of the nine service members were recovered in August according to a release by the I Marine Expeditionary Force along with the sunken amphibious assault vehicle off the coast of San Clemente Island.

The naval Undersea Rescue Command made the discovery near San Clemente Island using video systems remotely operated aboard the HOS Dominator, a merchant vessel whose crew specializes in undersea search and rescue.

According to the Marine Corps, the battalion landing team, a reinforced infantry battalion, is the ground combat element of the MEU, and consists of three rifle companies, along with artillery, light-armored reconnaissance, assault amphibian, and combat engineer attachments. These elements are readily available to the MEU commander to project ground combat power from ship-to-shore.



"The Marines and Sailors of the 15th MEU continue to train in preparation for crisis and contingency response," the statement concluded.