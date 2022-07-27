Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego issues ceremonial cannon fire noise advisory

Warning messages played over loudspeakers may also be heard in the immediate vicinity surrounding the base between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., MCRD said.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mystery boom? We know what this one is! The Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego will hold a cannon fire in support of a base-wide training exercise on Wednesday, July 27, at approximately 8:00 a.m.

The ceremonial cannon fire will take place aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. Local residents can expect an increase in noise during this time, and depending on atmospheric conditions, the sound of the ceremonial firing may be amplified and heard up to 20 miles away.

