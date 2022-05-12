Preparing for battle: Marines and Sailors participate in unique training

Marines and Sailors across Southern California are training together right now as part of an annual exercise known as Steel Knight.

CAMP PENDLETON SOUTH, Calif — Marines and Sailors across Southern California are training together as part of an annual exercise known as Steel Knight.

The 2 1/2 week program, which started in 1991, is designed to ensure that different military branches are on the same now, so they know what they're doing in the future when fighting together overseas.

CBS 8 was invited to watch some of the training Monday at Camp Pendleton.

Two Ospreys carried troops to an area where they disembarked from the aircraft and prepared for battle. The goal was to simulate landing on an island in the Pacific and establish positions to secure strategic waterways. “Nobody more than the Navy and Marine Corps hopes that we will be able to deter future conflict, but the best way that we contribute to that is to be ready to fight and win a future conflict,” said Major General Benjamin Watson.

Steel Knight's exercises include live fire and ocean training. Military leaders know it's one thing to watch videos and read about doing something, but it's different to do it. “When you do it live, you see those friction points of sustaining people,” said Capt. Jennifer Ellinger of U.S. Navy. “Making sure we're taking the trash out or how much time it takes to transit from one point to another and put marines ashore.”

Capt. Ellinger says you always learn something new from this training. Last year she discovered that the two military branches don't always speak the same language. “The word cover to a navy person means something different to a marine,” she said. “So just having those discussions enhances our interoperability."

Around 10,000 military personnel are participating in these exercises, which started the Monday after Thanksgiving and will continue through the middle of December. And what they learn could be put to use sooner rather than later because many participating will be deployed for most of 2023.