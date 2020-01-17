SAN DIEGO — The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is preparing to deploy on Friday afternoon from San Diego. About 6,000 sailors are saying "see you later" to their families and are heading to the Indo-Pacific.

According to the Navy, sailors will help will help provide maritime security and work with international partners at sea.

"TRCSG consists of Carrier Strike Group 9, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, the Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), Destroyer Squadron 23, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Russell (DDG 59), USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), USS Pinckney (DDG 91), USS Kidd (DDG 100) and USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)," said a spokesperson for the Navy.

The TRCSG's last deployment lasted seven months.

RELATED: The USS Theodore Roosevelt and Bunker Hill return to San Diego

RELATED: USS Theodore Roosevelt deploys to West Pacific, Persian Gulf