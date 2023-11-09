Miramar Air Show returns to San Diego September 22-24

The largest military air show returns to San Diego in 2023 at MCAS Miramar with immersive experiences, static displays, and daytime shows.

SAN DIEGO — The Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show takes off rain or shine for 3 days, starting Friday, September 22 from MCAS Miramar in San Diego.

On September 22-24, 2023, the military air show returns to provide a unique and special experience with immersive experiences, static displays, and daytime shows that feature military demonstration teams, civilian aerobatic teams, aerial solo acts, vintage aircraft and warbirds - including The United States Navy Blue Angels each day at 3 p.m. The air show is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday to the public.

Show Schedule

The Miramar Air Show runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, September 22-September 24.

Gates open at 8:00 a.m. each day with the show wrapping up at around 4:30 p.m. according to MCAS Miramar. You can find the full list of performers and show schedule here.

2023 Theme: America's Air Show

Ticket prices

General Admission, parking and blanket seating are free!

Preferred area seating is also available starting with seats in the Grandstands.

Grandstands (Box Office)

Friday Adult: $9

Saturday Adult: $11

Sunday Adult: $9

Military discounts are available for Friday and must be purchased at the MCAS Miramar ITT with a valid Military ID.

Parking

Parking is free. Enter the station gates and you’ll be directed to the parking lot. Shuttles are available from all lots.

What can I bring?

For a full list of permitted and prohibited items and for more information, click here.