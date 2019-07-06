SAN DIEGO — A military helicopter being flown by personnel based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar made a safe emergency landing in Imperial County after an on-board fire broke out during a routine training flight.

The midair blaze on the CH-53E Super Stallion erupted for unknown reasons about 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, according to Marine Corps officials. The aircraft, assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 4-65, landed without incident at Imperial County Airport in Imperial where civilian firefighters quickly doused the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.