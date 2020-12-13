Search and rescue efforts for missing USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailor have ended

"The loss of our Sailor is felt deeply by all on board," said Capt. Eric Anduze, commanding officer of Theodore Roosevelt.

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy has ended search and rescue efforts for a missing Sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt and according to a press release sent Saturday evening the Navy has changed his status to deceased.

The search ended at sunset Saturday after Theodore Roosevelt, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), USS Russell (DDG 59), USS Howard (DDG 83), USS Charleston (LCS 18), USS Portland (LPD 27) the U.S. Coast Guard and both fixed and rotary wing air assets searched more than 607 square nautical miles for more than 55 hours.

About 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, the ship initiated search and rescue procedures after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water. Three search and rescue helicopters and a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat were launched in response, and one Sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster.

The Sailor’s family was notified prior to ending the search efforts.

“The Carrier Strike Group Nine team sends our thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of our missing shipmate. I offer my thanks to all the Sailors and Coast Guardsmen who were involved in the search,” said Rear Admiral Doug Verissimo, commander, Carrier Strike Group Nine.