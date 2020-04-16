TUTUHAN, Guam — According to U.S. Pacific Fleet Public Affairs, the Navy has identified a sailor who died of COVID-19.

Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, of Fort Smith, Arkansas served on the USS Theodore Roosevelt. According to the Navy, Thacker died from COVID-19 on April 13 after testing positive on March 30.

Thacker was isolating when on April 9, "Thacker was found unresponsive during a daily medical check and transferred to Naval Base Guam via ambulance where he was placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," said U.S. Pacific Fleet Public Affairs.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, Theodore Roosevelt's commanding officer. "Our number one priority continues to be the health and well-being of all members of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group and we remain steadfast in our resolve against the spread of this virus."

According to U.S. Pacific Fleet Public Affairs. Thacker’s spouse, who is an active duty member stationed in San Diego, was flown out to Guam, arrived on April 11, and was present when he died.

Crew members who have tested positive for COVID-19 remain in isolation under medical supervision at controlled locations on Naval Base Guam.

