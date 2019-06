SAN DIEGO — A Navy SEAL testifying in the trial of Chief Edward Gallagher, who is accused of killing an injured ISIS prisoner of war in Iraq, has shockingly testified that Gallagher did not kill the militant, and he is the one who did it, CBS News reports.

The SEAL reportedly testified under an immunity agreement. He claimed that while Gallagher stabbed the fighter, he covered the teen’s breathing tube, asphyxiating the prisoner.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.