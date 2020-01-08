Operation Mail Call will go on as Honor Flight is canceled due to COVID-19

Honor Flights for WWII and Korean war veterans are canceled this year, but a special element is not - Operation Mail Call.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — Volunteers are packing some 3,000 letters from across the country for our WWII and Korean war veterans.

"During WWII and the Korean war, they lived to get a letter from home, and mail call was such a special time," said Honor Flight San Diego Chair, Julie Brightwell.

Mail Call usually happens on the honor flight to D.C., but since COVID canceled the trip, Honor Flight San Diego still wanted to, at least, get the letters in the hands of our greatest generation.

"In the meantime, we want them to know how grateful the nation is for their service. We haven't forgotten them," said Brightwell.

The intent is to give the 120 WWII and Korea war veterans on the current honor flight waiting list some hope and joy during this COVID environment.

"Thank you for our freedom. Thank you for saving us from bad people. Sincerely Chase," read one of the letters from a child in Carlsbad.

118 envelopes will be mailed out thanks to donations from groups including the Moosriders.

Unfortunately, some veterans on the waiting list will not be able to fly next year.

Two veterans will get their packages hand-delivered.

"We already know of 2 that are in hospice care, so we are getting these letters to them as fast as we can," said Brightwell.

This will be their final mail call.

Korean war veteran, Gail Davis, is one. She didn't know...It's a surprise.

The 85-year-old was a Marine stationed here at MCRD. Operation Mail Call is a small way to say thank you and give her motivation for next year's trip to D.C.