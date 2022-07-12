Pearl Harbor survivor in Oceanside embarks on WWII era plane for Dream Flight

A Pearl Harbor survivor and a WWII veteran met in unexpected visit and made history.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — One of San Diego County's last living Pearl Harbor survivors was honored with a special flight today in Oceanside.

Dream Flights takes senior military veterans on a trip in a World War II era biplane to honor their service.

Before Pearl Harbor survivor, U.S. Navy veteran George Coburn, took a seat in the cockpit of this WWII era biplane, a fan of his unexpectedly showed up to cheer him on.

“Reading about what you did it just beyond the call,” said Dick Erickson, WWII veteran.

That call for 95-year-old Dick Erickson happened when he enlisted in the Navy at age 17, towards the end of WWII. He shared a moment with Coburn before stepping into the plane.

“I wanted to thank you for your service sailor,” said Erickson.

Coburn is 103 years old but his memory of dodging bombs while he served on the USS Oklahoma as a Navy fire controlman on December 7, 1941 is still clear in his mind.

“It was Sunday, but it was a working day for me, I never got to run my tests,” said Coburn. He recounts that deadly day with humility and humor.

“The announcer says, ‘real planes, real bombs’ and I'm like no s***,” said Coburn.

The sailor said he escaped through a porthole but more than 2,400 Americans died in the 85-minute assault.

“Most of the fellas that didn't find an avenue to escape drowned in the ship. A lot of dead bodies to fish out later,” said Coburn.

Eighty-one years later, Coburn will ever forget the sacrifices that were made.

“Don't ask me to go back and sacrifice my life. I'm not willing to do it,” said Coburn.

But America is willing to honor the Greatest Generation with a dream flight.

“I was in the presence of greatness,” said Darryl Fisher, Dream Flights founder, president, and pilot.

Coburn flew over the Oceanside coast with Dream Flights in a 20-minute trip on Wednesday.

“It was almost a surreal moment,” said Fisher.

Erickson also had the opportunity to take flight in an unplanned trip.

This is the first for Dream Flights’ founder and pilot and first time flying a Pearl Harbor survivor on the anniversary. The non-profit has flown more than 6,000 veterans since 2011.

Fisher said today's flight is one he will not forget.

“I'm going to fly both of these heroes in one day it almost leaves me speechless,” said Fisher.

Coburn is still leaving his mark and joins the signatures of other veterans and signed the plane's tail.

He said the flight was “super."