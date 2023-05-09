SoCal Patriot Guard Riders and Honor Flight San Diego remember fallen veterans without families

Patriot Guard Riders ensure veterans without families receive a service with full military honors at Miramar National Cemetery.

SAN DIEGO — Military veterans without families often face a burial without the respected honor they deserve The Patriot Guard Riders are committed to changing that.

Each year, more than 2,600 veterans and their spouses are buried each year at the Miramar National Cemetery. But for the veterans without families, they don't receive full military honors. The Patriot Guard Riders say these heroes may have been forgotten but their service will be remembered.

Honor Flight San Diego board member and volunteer Mel Taitano has recited the Old Glory poem many times but this is her first time doing it during the burial of five veterans without families at the Miramar National Cemetery.

“My dad is a Vietnam veteran, and I couldn't imagine being buried without full military honors. My husband is retired Army,” said Taitano.

This was the first for the Honor Flight San Diego team but for the past eleven years, each week the SoCal Patriot Guard Riders have received a list of names of military veterans without families and have given them the proper funeral ceremony with full military honors.

“We all of took an oath when we joined the military, to honor and defend the United States against all enemies,” said Lorenzo Lazarraga, Patriot Guard Riders, U.S. Army veteran.

Many are homeless, so there isn't a picture, but the image of their service is not forgotten.

“They are fellow brothers that put on the uniform just like we did,” said Lazarraga.

Veterans stood tall during the pledge of allegiance and quietly honored the fallen heroes during Taps. As they read each name, not all of their tours were known but they rang a bell for their service in the U.S. Army.

The American flag was precisely folded and presented to Honor Flight. Now these veterans have a family to remember them and their service to our country.

Each Tuesday, the Patriot Guard Riders has a full military honors ceremony for veterans without families at the Miramar National Cemetery. Anyone can attend, it takes place at 8:30 a.m. at Committal Shelter A.