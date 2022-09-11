Major repairs needed at Vista home housing veterans

York House, a Wounded Warriors Home in Vista, is in need of major repairs after a leak caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

VISTA, Calif. — Wounded Warrior Homes provides transitional housing and support services to post-9/11 veterans with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

The organization has three homes in San Diego County that can house more than 20 veterans total. York House, the non-profit's home in Vista, is in need of major repairs after a leak caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage. The home is closed until repairs can be completed.

"This leak had been happening over a period of time so our insurance company said they wouldn't pay for the damages," said Mia Roseberry, the organization's co-founder.

Roseberry is hopeful to reopen the home as soon as possible. The organization serves as a net for veterans facing homelessness.

"All of our veterans have gone on to do great things. They've just made this place their stopping point to get back on their feet. They've gone on to start businesses, families, non-profits," she said.

Veteran Patrick Kelley is living proof.

"I stay at the Oceanside location. I've been there for about a year," he said.

Kelley served in the Army from 1988 to 2018. After months of inpatient therapy, he found Wounded Warrior Homes.

"It has given me an opportunity I would've never had in the regular world," he said.

He can't imagine his life without the program.

"I'd be on the street, yeah I'd be on the street," he said.

Kelley is now helping unsheltered veterans. He started his own non-profit, Foundation For Homeless Veterans, that connects homeless veterans with resources. Kelley said his organization has helped 12 veterans so far.

Wounded Warrior Homes is in need of 5 new XL twin beds, a bathroom vanity and vanity lighting for the Vista home as it continues to undergo repairs and renovations. Find information to donate, here.