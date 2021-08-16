Retired military official says U.S. troops should stay in Afghanistan after Taliban takes control

"They want to attack America just like they did in 9/11. Americans should not be fearful, but if we make decisions like this, there are repercussions."

Reaction to the move by the United States to leave Afghanistan has been strong and swift. Monday, the President defended his decision. The big question is: does this pose a threat to America?

In a video that has now gone viral, thousands of Afghans are scrambling onto the tarmac of Kabul’s International Airport desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country. Many trying to hang on to an American military jet as it takes off and many others trying to climb airport walls to flee the country.

"It's like Saigon falling in 1975 with the Vietnamese hanging on skids of a helicopter on top of the embassy, but it's probably worse," said retired Major Army General and author of "Marathon War: Leadership in Afghanistan," Jeff Schloesser.

The Taliban swept into Kabul Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country; ending a two-decade campaign in which the United States tried to transform Afghanistan. Now, U.S. troops are evacuating Afghanistan.

"I'm absolutely convinced this is bad for America," said Schloesser.

Schloesser said U.S. troops should have never left.

“They should have stayed in the country for years to come," he says.

"I stand squarely behind my decision. Americans can not and should not be fighting in a way and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves," said President Joe Biden.

"I do believe this provides Al-Qaida to plot against us. They want to attack America just like they did in 9/11. Americans should not be fearful, but if we make decisions like this, there are repercussions," said Schloesser.