Sailor killed during Pearl Harbor attack finally laid to rest in San Diego

The remains of Sailor Daniel Harris, killed in December 1941 were identified in 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A Navy sailor who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago was finally laid to rest at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego on Wednesday.

Sailor Daniel Harris was serving onboard the Oklahoma battleship as the chief fire controlman when he was killed on December 7, 1941.

Harris left behind a wife and a 2-year-old daughter. His daughter later went to Helix High School.

His remains were identified in 2019 through the USS Oklahoma Project, a project that worked to identify the names of 355 Sailors and Marines using DNA samples found from the ship.

"It was surreal," said his granddaughter Shannon McKee. "We kind of didn’t believe it at first. I got the phone call on the anniversary of our mother's passing, so that was very special too."

Harris has three surviving grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren as well as great-great-grandchildren. Around 20 family members attended Wednesday's service.

Granddaughter Jeanne McKee was presented with the American flag that had been draped over Harris' casket.

"We’re so thankful to the US Navy for finding his remains," said Shannon McKee. "And how special it was to have the DNA after all this time, and to finally bring him home to rest."

The family laid its hands on Harris' casket and said their goodbyes.

His 3-year-old great-great-granddaughter Alexa even paid tribute.

"He was a strong man he gave his life for our freedom," said Harris' granddaughter, Dianne McKee Roberts. "And now [Alexa] will be able to come and visit his gravesite."