Search and rescue efforts underway for possible Sailor overboard

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) is conducting search and rescue efforts in support of a possible Sailor overboard off the coast of Southern California, Dec. 10.
The ship initiated search and rescue procedures after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water. Three search and rescue helicopters and a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat were launched in response, and one Sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster.
The U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy aircraft, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), USS Russell (DDG 59), and USS Howard (DDG 83), and USS Charleston (LCS 18) are participating in the search and rescue efforts.