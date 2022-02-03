Happy Homecoming | Sailors and soldiers return from deployment overseas

The Marines and Navy worked closely together on this deployment to make sure they’re ready for anything.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — There were tears and hugs at Camp Pendleton on Wednesday where hundreds of soldiers and sailors with the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group returned home, after seven months overseas.

It was Cpl. Triana Munevar’s first deployment. So, how did she spend her time at sea?

“Lot of planning, training, planning, training, and planning and training,” said the Marine with a laugh.

For Cpl. Munevar, that was a rewarding experience.

“I wasn't expecting it, which I loved though, was the integration with the Navy. It's a huge learning curve. A lot of cross training and you get to see what the other branches are doing.”

During their time at sea, they made stops in several countries that included Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Guam - where they got a little free time to explore.

“My favorite one is Guam,” said Munevar. “Went to Guam. Went to cave waters. It's a little hike and you go down the cave and there's this open, clear, super clear water, no fish... just you and the cave.”

Also returning home Wednesday, Hospital Corpsman Brittany McCraven.

It wasn’t the sailor’s first deployment, but it was her hardest because she had to leave her 3-year-old daughter behind. That said, she too appreciated the experience.

“We went to Israel and worked with the Israeli medical team and that was really cool.”

This deployment only provided training, but those coming home say they were ready to quickly switch modes for an operation - especially with what's happening right now in Ukraine.

“Knowing I was training for something someone else is going to be doing, that's crazy,” said Munevar. “That's cool you know. That's what I signed up for.”

Because of maintenance and logistics, it’s not clear when the soldiers and sailors will be deployed again, but for now, they’re looking forward to spending time with family and friends.