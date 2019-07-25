SAN DIEGO — The official Twitter account for the U.S. Special Operations Command on Wednesday after noon released a statement saying a SEAL platoon in Iraq had been ordered early redeployment to San Diego due to “a perceived deterioration of good order and discipline within the team during non-operational periods.”

According to the U.S. Special Operations Command Twitter page, the SEAL platoon’s “commander lost confidence in the team's ability to accomplish the mission.”

“Commanders have worked to mitigate the operational impact as this SEAL platoon follows a deliberate redeployment. All Department of Defense personnel are expected to uphold proven standards and to comply with laws and regulations. Alleged violations are thoroughly investigated,” the U.S. Special Operations Command tweeted.