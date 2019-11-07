SAN DIEGO — Second Lady Karen Pence delivered remarks to military spouses at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado Thursday to highlight employment solutions for military spouses.

According to the Department of Defense, the unemployment rate for military spouses stands at 24%. Last fall, Mrs. Pence launched an awareness campaign to elevate and encourage military spouses. The Second Lady has been traveling throughout the country and world, addressing military spouse employment challenges and potential solutions.

“Military spouse employment is a very important aspect of a strong and resilient military family,” said Mrs. Pence. “If spouses aren’t happy, then service members will leave the military sooner, and we don’t want that to happen. We are working hard to improve employment opportunities for military spouses.”