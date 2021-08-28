Service members from Southern California killed in Kabul honored with memorial

The military released the names of all 13 heroic service members killed in the Kabul suicide bombing attack. Nine of them were Camp Pendleton-based Marines.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Tributes are pouring for the brave military men and woman as more people across San Diego County continue to drop off flowers and cards at the front gates of Camp Pendleton, where 9 Marines and 1 Navy Sailor were based

It's heartbreaking for Cheryl Merola in Rancho Cucamonga to learn that her 20-year-old son Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola is gone. He is one of 13 service members killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing attack in Kabul.

“My son was over there helping people to come home and he serves his country to the greatest of his extent and made the ultimate sacrifice for us,” Merola said in tears."He was one of the best kids ever, kind, loving, giving to every single person.”

Of the 10 based out of Camp Pendleton, 20-year-old Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui is being remembered in his hometown of Norco, California by his high school.

Tributes are pouring in from all across San Diego County to honor the heroic lives of the 13 service members killed in the Kabul attack. There were 9 Marines and 1 Sailor based out of Camp Pendleton. The Department of Defense released all the names: https://t.co/rUTDIn42bT pic.twitter.com/hWecmOTU9X — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) August 29, 2021

From the Coachella Valley, 22-year old Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez was honored at his alma mater La Quinta High school during its Friday night football game with a moment of silence.

The announcer said, "Thank you Hunter Lopez you are in our hearts ."

Hunter’s sister attends the school. Both of his parents are members of the Riverside Sheriff’s Department, which is where Hunter planned to work after getting out of the military.

"Hunter Lopez is a hero,” said Congressman Raul Ruiz, who represents California’s 36th District.

More heavy hearts for Camp Pendleton-based Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover, from Utah, gone at 31 years old on his third tour of duty in Afghanistan.

“He was 11 years old during September 11 when he decided 'hey, that's what I want to do.' Best kid in the world,” said Hoover’s father Darin Hoover.

The only woman killed in the attack is Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, who was 23 years old from Sacramento.

Then 20-year-old Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee Mccollum of Wyoming and his wife were expecting their first child in just three weeks.

The remaining fallen servicemen are: Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Marine Lance Cpl. David Espinoza, Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss and Navy Medic Max Soviak.