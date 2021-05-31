Support growing for Gold Star Children Act

A bill in Congress is gaining bipartisan support for Gold Star children seeking federal jobs

SAN DIEGO — A big-partisan effort is underway on Capitol Hill to help the families military members leave behind. The Gold Star Children Act would give children of men and women who died in a war preference when applying for federal jobs.

“The service member enlists but the whole family serves,” said Tim Ney, Armed Services YMCA Executive Director.

It’s estimated that more than 15,000 children have lost a parent serving in a war. Ney who is also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran believes that number is higher than the estimated count.

“We as a country need to pull our hands together and put our arms around these families and make sure they have all the means for a great success in the future,” said Ney.

House Resolution 3938 would extend the federal hiring preference to children of the fallen or permanently or totally disabled servicemembers.



“They are never going to bring their mom or dad back. Their life will be challenging and it’s something we can do to help them with success,” said Ney.

The bill unanimously passed the House Committee on Oversight and Reform last week.

Representative Van Taylor, R-Texas, authored the Gold Star Children Act. Representative Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y, who chairs the committee supports the bill as well.

Currently, candidates for federal employment are graded on a 100-point scale. The bill would give Gold Star children an automatic 10 points towards their score.

Ney said a service member honorably discharged receives 5 points and a disabled veteran receives 10 points. Gold Star parents and spouses are already granted hiring preferences.

“It's certainly significant and it's something, to me it's never enough, but certainly of value and I'm excited to see the bipartisanship,” said Ney.

Supporters say this is a move that encourages Gold Star children and recognizes their parent’s sacrifice.

“It's another great opportunity for us as a nation to embrace these families and one step towards success,” said Ney.