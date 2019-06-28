SAN DIEGO — Defense attorney’s for Navy Seal Edward Gallagher who is accused of killing an ISIS fighter are expected to call another last second witness on Friday. This witness comes after the defense brought in an Iraqi General and a United States Marine who denied on Thursday that Gallagher committed the crimes. The two testified they saw the Navy Seals including Gallagher render medical aid to the ISIS captive.

Gallagher is accused of fatally stabbing the adolescent captive while he was under his care in Iraq in 2017 and to shooting civilians. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder.

The added witnesses for the defense are expected to delay closing arguments which many thought would start on Monday.

