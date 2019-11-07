SAN DIEGO — The United States Coast Guard offloaded 39,000 pounds of cocaine plus hundreds of pound of marijuana in San Diego on Thursday. The haul was seized from suspected drug smugglers in international waters in the Eastern Pacific, the agency said.

Vice President Mike Pence attended the offloading at Naval Air Station North Island along with National Drug Control Policy Director James W. Carroll and Acting Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration Uttam Dhillon.

Pence arrived in San Diego Wednesday night as part of a three-day swing through California and Texas to visit constituents and military bases.

U.S. Coast Guard photos of drug-smuggling busts U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) crew members aboard the cutter’s 35-foot Long Range Interceptor small boat supervising the intentional sinking of suspected drug-smuggling boats May 17, 2019, following the seizure of cocaine from the boats during an at-sea interdiction while Munro’s crew patrolled international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Due to the distance from land, inadequate tow points and flooding in the engine rooms of the boats, the boats were sunk as a hazard to navigation. U.S. Coast Guard photo U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) crew members inspect a self-propelled semi-submersible June 19, 2019, in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Coast Guard crews seized more than 39,000 pounds of cocaine and 933 pounds of marijuana, worth a combined estimated $569 million, through 14 separate suspected drug smuggling interdictions and disruptions off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America by three Coast Guard cutters between May and July 2019. U.S. Coast Guard photo A panga-style boat floats near the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) May 11, 2019, following an interdiction of the suspected drug smuggling vessel in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The Coast Guard works with interagency and international partners to patrol known drug transit zones to deter and disrupt trafficking of illegal drugs, to dismantle transnational criminal organizations and to prevent transnational threats from reaching the U.S. while fostering regional stability. U.S. Coast Guard photo The engine housings of a go-fast boat has bullet holes June 25, 2019, in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. A Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron precision marksman used disabling-gunfire to stop the boat during a Coast Guard interdiction. During at-sea interdictions in international waters, a suspect vessel is initially detected and monitored by allied, military or law enforcement personnel coordinated by Joint Interagency Task Force-South based in Key West, Florida, and the interdictions including the boardings are led and conducted by members of the U.S. Coast Guard. U.S. Coast Guard photo U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) crew members transfer bales of cocaine from the ship’s 35-foot Long Range Interceptor small boat to the cutter June 6, 2019. The cocaine was seized by Munro’s crew following an interdiction of a suspected drug smuggling boat in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. U.S. Coast Guard photo U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) crew members aboard the cutter’s 35-foot Long Range Interceptor small boat come alongside a fishing vessel that is towing multiple pangas May 17, 2019, in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean suspected of smuggling cocaine. The crew members conducted a boarding, which resulted in multiple bales of cocaine being seized. U.S. Coast Guard photo U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) crew members inspect a low-profile go-fast vessel the crews interdicted June 17, 2019, in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The Coast Guard, Navy, Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement along with allied and international partner agencies play a role in counter-drug operations. U.S. Coast Guard photo U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) crew members inspect a self-propelled semi-submersible June 19, 2019, in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Coast Guard crews seized more than 39,000 pounds of cocaine and 933 pounds of marijuana, worth a combined estimated $569 million, through 14 separate suspected drug smuggling interdictions and disruptions off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America by three Coast Guard cutters between May and July 2019. U.S. Coast Guard photo Bales of cocaine seized by U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) crew members are on the ship’s deck May 17, 2019, after Munro crew members interdicted a suspected drug-smuggling boat in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The Coast Guard works with interagency and international partners to patrol known drug transit zones to deter and disrupt trafficking of illegal drugs, to dismantle transnational criminal organizations and to prevent transnational threats from reaching the U.S. while fostering regional stability. U.S. Coast Guard photo



The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Munro offloaded the cocaine plus 933 pounds of marijuana worth a combined estimated $569 million on Thursday around midday. The drugs were seized in 14 separate incidents off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America by three Coast Guard cutters between May and July 2019.

According to the Coast Guard multiple other U.S. agencies cooperated in “in the effort to combat transnational organized crime” including the Departments of Defense and Justice and Homeland Security.