Reactivation ceremony for USMC fighter attack squadron with long legacy

VMFA-311, also known as the Tomcats, has a legacy reaching back to World War II.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Military families and veterans gathered at MCAS Miramar Friday morning for the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 311 reactivation ceremony.

VMFA 311, also known as the Tomcats, carries a rich legacy and heritage. Its been involved in every major conflict.

It's been reactivated with a bit of a modern makeover. It is now made up of F-35C strike fighter jets, which is the most lethal platform the Tomcats have ever flown.

"We are upgrading our facilities to the newest and best weapons that our services have to offer," said Lt. Col. Michael Fischer.

"We’re preparing for whatever our nations asks us to do at the time. Not specifically centered on a region, but preparing for any fight that is out there," he added.