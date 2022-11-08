USS Abraham Lincoln returning to San Diego after 7-month deployment

The USS Abraham Lincoln spent time in the western pacific where it had the chance to drill and perform a variety of exercises with both Japan and the Philippines.

SAN DIEGO — Thursday marks a day that many military families have been waiting a long time for. The USS Abraham Lincoln is set to return to NAS North Island after a 7-month deployment. Over 5,000 sailors are set to return.

The ship and its crew made history when it deployed on January 3, 2022. It was the first deployment under Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln — she's the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history.

“There is no more humbling sense of responsibility than to know you are entrusted with the care of the people who have chosen to protect our nation,” Bauernschmidt said, according to a Navy news release. “Thank you, Capt. Slaughter, for turning over the finest ship in the fleet.”

During the deployment, the USS Abraham Lincoln spent time in the western pacific where it had the chance to drill and perform a variety of exercises with both Japan and the Philippines. It conducted the world’s largest international maritime exercise and training around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California.

In April the USS Abraham Lincoln joined forces with Japanese warships to conduct joint naval exercises in waters between Japan and the Korean peninsula for the first time in five years. Navy officials said the joint exercises showed the countries close military alliances amid growing speculation of North Korea’s missile or nuclear testing.

The Carrier Strike Group was led by the command staff of Carrier Strike Group 3 and consists of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, Carrier Air Wing 9, the guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay and the guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron 21 -- USS Fitzgerald, USS Gridley, USS Sampson and USS Spruance.