SAN DIEGO — The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is expected to return to San Diego Monday at Naval Air Station North Island, marking the end of a ten-month deployment to the U.S. 6th, 5th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation.



The strike group deployed Apr. 1 in support of maritime stability and security, providing critical deterrence to aggression in some of the world’s most critical waterways. During its deployment, the strike group conducted combat sorties in support of Operations Freedom’s Sentinel and Inherent Resolve. It also participated in partnership-building exercises with sister services and allied Navies.

During its around-the-world deployment, Abraham Lincoln navigated over 64,000 nautical miles and completed multiple strait transits, to include the Strait of Gibraltar, the Suez Canal, the Bab-el Mandeb, the Strait of Hormuz, the Strait of Malacca, and the Surigao Strait.



The 294-day deployment is the longest carrier deployment in the post-Cold War era.



Abraham Lincoln is homeported at Naval Air Station North Island. The staff and squadrons of CVW 7, CSG 12 and DESRON 2 are based throughout the East and West Coasts.