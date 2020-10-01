SAN DIEGO — The USS Carl Vinson is set to make San Diego its home port again this summer, according to U.S. Navy sources.

Congressman Scott Peters

About 3,000 sailors are assigned to the Vinson. The aircraft carrier left last January for Bremerton, Washington to undergo maintenance.



It will return on August 1.